Srinagar: Former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the UT administration of forcing people to buy the national flag under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, adding that patriotism could not be imposed. "The manner in which J&K admin is forcing students, shopkeepers & employees to pay for the national flag to hoist it is as if Kashmir is an enemy territory that needs to be captured. Patriotism comes naturally & can’t be imposed." Mufti said in a tweet.

Mufti attached a video alongside her tweet, which displayed a Municipal official in Bijbehara town of Kashmir's Anantnag district urging shopkeepers to deposit Rs 20 in their office in order to help the government to buy flags that can be installed on people's houses.

The clip also shows the official warning for those who do not comply, saying action would be taken against those disobeying government orders. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is slated to be held between August 13 and 15. Speaking to ETV Bharat, meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Teachers' Forum president Muhammad Rafiq Rather questioned the order of the administration.

"We have been raising the tricolor all along and it has always been part and parcel of our official functions, but why is the government asking money from employees and students?" he inquired.

Defending the government's decision, however, DC Kashmir P K Pole, said there was no compulsion, adding that the decision to hoist flags was entirely up to citizens. "All the citizens who want to unfurl the tricolor in their homes or in their shops by following the flag code between August 13 to August 15, are welcome and the tricolor will be given to them at reasonable rates. The flag code needs to be followed while hoisting the tricolor," he said.