Lucknow: Renowned poet Munawwar Rana has slammed the incumbent Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh, saying he will leave the state if the current Chief Minister comes back to power once again. Rana, who is a famous 'Shayar' (poet) in Uttar Pradesh, said that at his age, he was not prepared to face further oppression.

Poet Munawwar Rana says will leave UP if Yogi govt comes to power again slams Asaduddin Owaisi over divisive politics

"A 70-year-old man like me does not have enough strength to live through oppression and humiliation. It is better to leave Uttar Pradesh and settle somewhere else," Rana said, in a conversation with ETV Bharat.

He further claimed that Yogi Adityanath would not be made the CM even if BJP returned to power.

Significantly, Rana targetted All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owasisi over the latter's decision to contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Speaking about Owaisi, the poet said, "He is constantly creating rhetoric about Muslims in order to gain their votes, and in the process is targetting all political parties of Uttar Pradesh".

Also read: EC bans exit polls for UP assembly election

"Owaisi is trying to disturb the Muslims here, he is trying to put his stamp in their minds, which will not be good for Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. Due to the kind of politics he is practicing, I advise him to buy a house in Lucknow and live with his family. In case his statements lead to riots in the future, then his family should also go through it," Rana further stated.

Being asked whether he was indirectly causing a swell in BJPs vote bank, Rana said, "The whole world knows I am not a friend of BJP and have never worked for them. They have not done me any favors. Owaisi does not face ED, IB, or any other probes, but if a common Muslim man from UP is caught in a case, he will be facing all sorts of investigations. It is very clear who is close to BJP," Rana said.

AIMIM has recently claimed that it will contest all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.