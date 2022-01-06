Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Punjab on Wednesday to inaugurate the BJP's election campaign for the 2022 Assembly elections. His visit made headlines not for the campaign, but for a lapse in the PM's security arrangements.

According to the Union Home Ministry, PM Narendra Modi's rally at Ferozepur in Punjab was cancelled due to gross negligence in the security of the Prime Minister. In a statement, the Home Ministry said the PM, who was on his way from Bathinda to the National Martyrs' Memorial at Hussainiwala, was stuck on the flyover for over 15-20 minutes after being stopped by protesters.

While reactions to this news went on all through Wednesday, BJP termed it as a conspiracy of the Congress government in Punjab. Punjab CM Channi, on the other hand, termed the PM's return as unfortunate, but denied any lapse in security arrangements.

A delegation of Punjab BJP is set to meet Governor Banwari Lal Purohit at 11 am today and demand action against the Punjab government for the events that unfolded on Wednesday, that led to the PM cancelling his plans.

