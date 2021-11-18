Saharsa (Bihar): A petition has been filed in the Civil Court of Saharsa here against actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial comments on India's independence. It was filed by the former MLA of Saharsa Kishore Kumar Munna, who described her statements divisive and provocative.

Munna said that the people of India were hurt by Ranaut's comments and strict action should be taken against those who make such remarks. He also said that India's independence was achieved through the ultimate sacrifice of thousands of heroes.

Sudesh Kumar Singh, advocate and the president of the District Lawyer's Association, said that Munna was hurt as there are several freedom fighters in his family.

Ranaut has been under fire for her comments in an interview to a private TV channel where she said that the country's independence in 1947 was achieved through alms. She also said that independence was achieved in 2014, alluding to the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections that year.