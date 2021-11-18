Dhanbad (Jharkhand): social worker Izhar Ahmed has appealed to Dhanbad Court to file an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her recent controversial statement on Mahatma Gandhi. He said that her statement is seditious and derogatory towards the nation. The court hearing on this matter is scheduled on November 20.

Ahmed said that his sentiments were deeply hurt by the statement made by Ranaut. He further clarified that everyone knows how and when this country got freedom. According to him, statements like these are an insult to the nation and the great men who fought with their blood and soul for it. He arrived at the court after his request to lodge an FIR at the police station was denied. He has therefore appealed to the court to pass the orders for an FIR.

Kangana Ranaut has a record of making controversial statements quite frequently, especially in political contexts. In her most recent one, she said that India got real freedom in 2014 (after Narendra Modi came to power), the freedom we had before that was just alms given out of sympathy. She had also targeted Mahatma Gandhi through her statement, which has offended a majority population in the country.

After Ranaut's statement, the DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal from Delhi wrote a letter to the President requesting him to take away Ranaut's Padma Shri award. She has also appealed for a complaint against her for sedition and treason.