Chandigarh: The Janta Dal-United (JDU) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu slams Punjab Congress for conspiring against the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, "A big incident could have happened but it was Prime Minister's luck which saved him. Punjab Congress has played dirty politics."

JDU leader further demands strict action regarding the matter, "I demand from the President, the Central Government, the Supreme Court that the Punjab Government should be sacked and strict action should be taken so that in the coming time such an incident could not happen with any PM in any state."

He said that when PM Modi's convoy was stuck on the flyover, BJP National President JP Nadda was calling the Chief Minister of Punjab from Prime Minister's Office but he did not pick up the phone thus it is clear from this that how much planning was done by the Punjab government against Modi.

Reacting on the matter, the former Chief Minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal said, "Like a coin, every story has two sides. There should be no compromise with the security of the Prime Minister in the first place. Secondly, there was no gathering in the rally because people did not like the BJP government."

He further adds that every state has different rules but it is the responsibility of the state to ensure the security of the Prime Minister if he is visiting the state. Even the Chief Minister receives the Prime Minister.

Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma addressed a press conference, today, on PM Narendra Modi's security breach. He said that January 5 would be mentioned in black letters in the history of politics in Punjab due to the undemocratic behavior of the present government.

Ashwani Sharma further said that it was not a mistake but a conspiracy and has brought shame on democracy and the people of Punjab.

He further said that this conspiracy was not hatched by the Punjab government but with the connivance of the Delhi Congress. These statements are self-explanatory.

Ashwani Sharma further alleged Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, "Rahul Gandhi is silent, he should speak. Congress is making a straightforward statement on the PM's security breach. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi are silent, they have no statement."

Earlier, on January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Punjab to kick start the election campaign for the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 at Ferozpur but it was canceled due to gross negligence in the security of the Prime Minister.

