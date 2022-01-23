New Delhi: India has reported 3,33,533 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, about 4,000 cases lesser than yesterday. At the same time, the country recorded 525 more deaths and 2,59,168 recoveries. Active cases in India now stands at 21,87,205 with a daily positivity rate of 17.78%.

Though the daily positivity rate has slightly increased from 17.22%, the weekly positivity rate saw a dip to stand at 16.65%. The recovery rate is currently at 93.18% and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours has taken the total recoveries to 3,65,60,650.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.92 crore (1,61,92,84,270) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday.

In the south, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu continued to record a steep rise in Covid cases by 45,136, 42,470 30,744 cases respectively. These three states, along with Maharashtra, contribute significantly to today's tally.

In the north, West Bengal recorded 9,191 cases while poll-bound Uttar Pradesh reported 16,740 more infections. As a result, UP extended the closure of schools till January 30.

Daily Covid infections in Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the pandemic, rose by 46,393 on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 74.66 lakh.

Though Delhi continued to register an increase, the eye-grabber on Saturday was the death rate in the last 24 hours: 45, which was Delhi's highest one-day death count since June 5, 2021.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 6,568 new Covid cases, 7 deaths. Fourteen states reported more than 10 deaths and 60% of the patients who died during the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic were either partially or fully unvaccinated.

