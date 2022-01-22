New Delhi: Total number of discharges in the country after a rise on Saturday, stood at 488884 while all major contributors to the tally - Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and kerala - displayed heavy increase in infections, recording 46,393, 11,486, 30,744 and 45,136 cases respectively.

The countrywide cases during this period were sharply impacted by Karnataka's cases, apart from Maharashtra, with the former recording 42,470 cases on Saturday. This,although, was 5,500 cases less than its tally the day before. Pan-Indian cases, which paused at a little higher than 3.6 lakhs, recorded more than 330,000 cases on Saturday.

The dip in cases resulted from reduction in infection rates in Bengaluru urban - a densely populated region that saw a drop to 17,266 cases from 29,068 the day before.

In Maharashtra, on the other hand, among the eight administrative circles, the Pune circle recorded highest number of COVID cases - 18,729, followed by Mumbai circle at 8,741.

A total of 2,23,370 tests were conducted in the state during the same time.

The capital continued to register increasing case numbers. On Saturday, however, the eye-grabber was the death rate in the last 24 hours: 45, which was Delhi's highest one-day death count since June 5, 2021.

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal recorded respectively 30,744 and 9,191 cases. In TN, Chennai recorded the largest number of cases: 6,452, followed by Coimbatore and Chengalpet in the second and third places.

Bengal, on the other hand, saw the discharge rate being improved to 92.65%, even though it recorded 37 deaths during the same period.

Kerala recorded 132 COVID-induced deaths on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 51,739.

The poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh saw 16,740 cases and 16 deaths, while recoveries clocked at 15,757.

In Telangana, however, a relatively moderate upward surge continued, with 4,393 new cases and two deaths being registered on Saturday.