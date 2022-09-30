New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has recommended to the Centre the transfer of Chief Justice (CJ) of Orissa High Court, Justice S Muralidhar and Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Pankaj Mithal as CJs of Madras and Rajasthan high courts respectively.

The apex court collegium, which also comprised justices D Y Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, have come out with separate statements to this effect and also recommended names of three high court judges for being elevated as chief justices of Orissa, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir high courts.

The collegiums have recommended the name of Justice Jaswant Singh, Justice P B Varale and Ali Mohammad Magrey as as Chief Justices of Orissa, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir high courts respectively. A separate statement has been issued with regard to the transfer of three other high court judges. (PTI)