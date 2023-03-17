New Delhi: As the Parliament session was adjourned for the fifth consecutive day on Friday till Monday following uproar over BJP's demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at Cambridge University, the Opposition parties have decided to meet together on Monday to chalk out their next course of action.

The opposition parties claim that Rahul Gandhi said nothing wrong and that it's the ruling party that has been trying to disrupt the proceedings of the house just to escape from the Adani-Modi controversy.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said, "Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize. He said nothing wrong. It's only the BJP and it's allies who are trying to disrupt the proceedings of the House just to avoid the Adani controversy." He also said that all the opposition parties will sit together on Monday to chalk out their future course of action.

"All opposition parties will meet on Monday morning. We will keep raising our demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe over the Hindenburg exposure of Adani scam," said Tyagi. The Gandhi scion in an event at Cambridge University said that democracy and Parliament in India are under attack.

"The only intention of the government is to dodge the opposition's demand for a JPC probe. If the government is clean, what's the harm in setting up a JPC and setting the motion for running the House," said Prema Chandran, Lok Sabha MP from Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP). He claimed that the ruling party is not in the mood to run the house and wants to escape the opposition's demand for a JPC over Adani controversy.

Claiming that all the opposition parties are united in their demand for a JPC probe, Chandran said, " we will sit again on Monday morning before the proceedings in the House starts."

Speaking on the issue, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that it is the responsibility of the central government to ensure smooth proceedings in the House. "Unfortunately, the government itself was involved in creating a nuisance in the House. They are not even ready to listen to the Opposition," said Khera.

The second part of the Budget session began on March 13 but due to the ongoing chaos in the Parliament, both Houses were unable to function properly. Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he is ready to give a reply to BJP's charges "but they (BJP) should allow the House to run first."

Sources in the BJP said that the party will not allow Rahul Gandhi to speak without an apology. Interestingly, amid sloganeering by ruling and opposition parties, the audio of the proceedings was also muted.