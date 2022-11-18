Bareilly: An Ola driver posing as a fake sub-inspector tried to woo a woman lawyer but failed to prove his knowledge of IPC sections when she fired questions at him. Based on a complaint, he has been nabbed in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The accused is identified as Satyam Tiwari, a native of Lucknow, and he was apprehended on Thursday after a female lawyer complained to the police about it. The fake SI had come all the way to Bareilly to meet and propose to marry the said lady.

The fake officer had befriended the lawyer on social media. The lawyer then called him to Bareilly to meet. Satyam came to meet her wearing the uniform of an SI with a walkie-talkie and a fake ID card. Tiwari said that he was posted in the Hazratganj police station of Lucknow as a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police. But, it is when the woman asked him about the different sections of the law that he fumbled, thus arousing suspicion.

Also read: Fake police station busted in Bihar's Banka

His lie was exposed when he couldn't answer any legal clauses asked by the young lady. The woman then asked for his ID card and informed the police. On seeing the police, the fake SI tried to escape but was taken into custody.

Inspector Himanshu Nigam of Bareilly police station said that on the complaint of a girl, they had taken one Satyam Tiwari, a resident of Lucknow, into custody. He had come to meet the girl wearing the uniform of a sub-inspector. His ID card and walkie-talkie have been recovered and the entire matter is being investigated.