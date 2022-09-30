Jaipur: At a time when the Congress leadership is breathing a sigh of relief with the Ashok Gehlot camp backtracking from their earlier mutiny, a video of senior Congress leader Ajay Maken purportedly saying that the " numbers will be increasing" has gone viral on social media.

The video starts with Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa coming out of a room in a party office following which Maken made the aforesaid remark after which he bursts out in laughter. As soon as Maken made the remark, one person sitting in front of him is heard saying " CM Gehlot's over-smartness has made your Bharat Joyo Yatra....,". But he did not finish what he was saying.

Congress insiders revealed that MLAs in the Gehlot camp have accused Maken of working in favor of Sachin Pilot and clearing the way for him so that he can become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. ETV India does not confirm the veracity of the video.