New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is the latest candidate to join the Congress presidential contest. Kharge would be filing nomination papers on Friday. Kharge is a senior politician from Karnataka and serves as the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha. He was elected as MP from Gulbarga, Karnataka. He is the former Minister of Railways and Minister of Labour and Employment in the Government of India.

Senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge is not averse to running for AICC president polls if party chief Sonia Gandhi asks him to contest, sources close to the veteran leader said on Wednesday. Names of leaders like Kharge, a former Union minister and a Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, are doing the rounds for the October 17 AICC presidential election for which the nomination process would continue till September 30. (With Agency inputs)