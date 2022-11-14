Ahmedabad: The Congress Ahmedabad unit office was ransacked by Congress volunteers here on Monday following the dispute over ticket distribution among candidates. Supporters of a leader, who was denied a ticket, entered the party office and tore posters of Bharat Singh Solanki and wrote abusive words using black ink.

NSUI (National Students' Union of India) members alleged that Imran Khedawala got a ticket in place of Shahnawaz Sheikh at the behest of former president Bharat Singh Solanki. Ever since the name of Imran Khedawala was announced a protest on social media was launched. Gradually, the resentment grew and the protesting crowd went on to the streets and reached the Congress regional office and ransacked it.