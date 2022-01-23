Aligarh: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha(ABHM) in Naurangabad, Aligarh announced on Sunday that the Hindu Dharam Sansad, which was supposed to be held on January 22 and 23 has been postponed, now it will be held on April 2 and 3.

The Hindu Dharam Sansad had to be re-scheduled since saints like Yeti Narasimhanand and Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi (former name Wasim Rizvi) were sent to jail for alleged hate speeches.

Talking at the Hindu Mahasabha office, Mahamandaleshwar Sandhvi Annapurna said, "Hindu Dharam Sansad which was supposed to be held on January 22 and 23 has now been deferred to the first week of April. Apart from religious issues, the next Sansad will also discuss about saints taking a political plunge, so that the country could be put on the right path,"

She also said that Hinduism is not a religion but a way of life.

Sindhu Sagar Maharaj, who praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said, "Yogi Ji has shown courage in Uttar Pradesh due to which the people here are feeling safe. The criminals are in jail and others are roaming freely in Uttar Pradesh. Only a sanyasi can be the apt king."

