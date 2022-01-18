Haridwar: After the recent controversy regarding the Haridwar Dharma Sansad, the core committee of the Sansad on Tuesday held a meeting in Haridwar regarding the upcoming Aligarh Dharma Sansad on January 22 and 23, informing afterwards that it has decided to cancel the event amid assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and COVID restrictions in place.

Swami Anand Swarup, a member of the core committee, said that the body has decided to hold a Sant Sabha during Magh Mela on 29 January.

"The Core Committee has taken the decision to organize a Sant Sabha at Magh Mela on 29 January. At the same time, The Aligarh Dharma Sansad has been postponed for the time being due to the electoral code of conduct as well as COVID 19 restrictions being in place," he noted.

Anand Swarup further said that the core committee had also decided to organize the Dharma Sansad in states where there is no impending election, adding that the gathering, now on, will be organized every month in different states.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are slated to kick off on February 10 and will be held through seven phases till March 7. The results will come out on March 10.

Both BJP, the ruling party in the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as Samajwadi Party (SP) under former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav have intensified their election campaigns in recent weeks.