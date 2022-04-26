New Delhi: The Delhi police have issued summons to MP and president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya, for his appearance before an investigating officer (IO) on April 28, for questioning in connection with the attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. Surya may be arrested at the Civil Lines police station and likely to be released after furnishing the bail bond, said police sources.

Earlier, the former north Delhi mayor Jai Prakash and former BJP Yuva Morcha president Vasu Rukhar, including 10 other accused, were arrested in the case. At least 12 persons have been rounded up by the Delhi Police so far for attacking and vandalizing the property of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on April 1.

At least 10 persons had already been arrested. The FIRs lodged against the accused had a provision of punishment of fewer than seven years. Hence, the accused would be granted bail at the police station level. Earlier, eight accused had been sent to jail in the matter. Overall 14 persons were found to be accused in the case whose identity has been ascertained by the Delhi police, said police sources.

Earlier, AAP lawmaker Saurabh Bhardwaj had moved the Delhi High Court seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to undertake an independent criminal probe into the incident which took place outside CM Kejriwal's house. Around 70 people were detained for creating ruckus outside Kejriwal's residence during a protest that was spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha over his remarks in the Delhi Assembly on 'The Kashmir Files' movie that were deemed as "against the Kashmiri Pandit community" among the saffron clan.