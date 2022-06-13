New Delhi: The BJP on Monday criticised the protest march of the Congress against the ED summons to its leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, saying members of the opposition party have hit the streets in support of corruption and to allegedly protect over Rs 2,000 crore assets of the Gandhi family.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said the show of strength by the Congress is aimed at putting pressure on the probe agency, and asserted that nobody is above the law "not even Rahul Gandhi".

Smriti Irani questioned the intention behind such huge street protests and termed it as a strategic tactic to pressurize an investigative agency. These demonstrations are not an attempt to save the democracy of the country but an attempt to save the assets of Gandhi family worth Rs 2,000 crore, she said.

Congress members should ask Rahul Gandhi about his family's relations with Dotex Merchandise, which she described as a hawala operator whose transactions have been flagged by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

"Those who are out on bail, referring to Gandhi's, they've announced to start a Satyagraha March but what is it all about? This is all about saving Gandhi's interests and finances gained via illegal means and now they want to put pressure on an investigative agency in the name of saving Democracy" she said.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi Family, Irani said "I want to ask Mr Rahul Ganghi that what is his relation with Dotex Merchandise Private Ltd, a Havala company based out of Kolkata but why is that the Congress and primarily the Gandhi's are scared off?"

"Why is Gandhi family interested in a former newspaper publishing company which is now running a real estate business...This shows that not just 'Jijaji' (referring to Robert Vadra) but entire Gandhi family is fascinated by real estate: Union Minister Smriti Irani said Irani whole addressing the Media personnel.

While briefing about the kind of irregularities and complaints about this ongoing National Herald case, Irani said that the National Herald was founded by freedom fighters and then eventually the Congress party took over the assets of Associated Journals Ltd., the company that runs it.

Referring to a statement by the Delhi High Court Irani said that the court statement about the ownership of AGL is wrong. AGL's intent was primarily to publish newspapers and then they eventually Penetrated into the domain of real estate. In 2016, the Young India company accepted that in 6 years no charity work had been done and this company works only for Congress to protect their interests and irregular finances, Irani said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED here for questioning in the National Herald money-laundering investigation.