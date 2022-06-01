New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, which was closed by the investigating agency earlier in 2015.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has responded saying that the BJP government is misusing the central agencies to suppress the opposition. "When the National Herald newspaper was started in 1942, the British tried to suppress it. Today Modi government is also doing the same and ED is being used for this," he said.

More details to follow.