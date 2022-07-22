New Delhi: There is no proposal under consideration of the Union Government to set up a Birsa Munda regiment in the Indian Army, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

“No such proposal is under consideration. Recruitment to the Indian Army is based on domicile and merit. As per government policy on the subject, all citizens irrespective of their class, creed, region, or religion are eligible for recruitment in the Indian Army," said the MoS in a written reply.

Bhatt further stated that after Independence, it has been the policy of the Government not to raise any new Regiment for a particular class, community, religion, or region. "Adequate vacancies are being provided to all classes to ensure equitable opportunity for recruitment into the Army,” he added.

Further, to the question of whether the government proposes to raise a regiment in the Army by the name of Assam Regiment on the lines of Jat regiment, Rajputana Regiment, etc, the Minister said that “Assam Regiment is already part of Indian Army since independence (Raised on 15 June 1941).”