New Delhi: As many as 31,647 Indian-origin people died abroad from 2019 to 2021, the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. The information was shared by the Minister of State (External Affairs) V Muraleedharan in a written reply.

According to the statistics shared by the Union Minister, 11,347 Indian-origin people died in foreign countries in 2021 with most of the deaths being reported in UAE (2714), Saudi Arabia (2328), Kuwait (1201), Oman (913), Malaysia (592), Qatar (420), USA (395), Bahrain (352) and Italy (304) out of 129 countries.

"The process of transportation of mortal remains to India involves various steps, most of which are to be undertaken by the local authorities in the country concerned," stated the Minister. He further stated that the number of mortal remains brought back to India from abroad from 2019 to 2021 stood at 16,472.

While the mortal remains brought back to India in the year 2021 stood at 5,822 with most of the mortal remains brought back from UAE (1464), Saudi Arabia (961), Kuwait (718), Oman (370), Qatar (292), Malaysia (287), Bahrain (261), United States (245) and Italy (214), stated MoS Muraleedharan in a written reply.

He further stated that the steps involved in the transportation of mortal remains from a foreign country include a Medical report/death certificate issued from the hospital concerned; a police report (with English translation, if the report is in some other language), in case of accidental or unnatural death; and consent letter from next of kin of the deceased for local cremation/burial/transportation of mortal remains.

"The Government of India attaches high priority to addressing and resolving the issue pertaining to the transportation of mortal remains of Indian nationals who die abroad. Our Missions/ Posts liaise with the foreign officials concerned to expedite procedures for the repatriation of mortal remains to India and extend all possible assistance to the family of the deceased," said the Minister.

"Generally, the transportation of mortal remains is quicker in cases of natural deaths in comparison to the cases of unnatural deaths, due to local procedures involved in those countries for investigating the cause of death in case of unnatural death," he added.