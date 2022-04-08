Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four terrorists of the terror organisation Jamaat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested by the Anti Terror Squad (ATS) in Bhopal on Thursday. The investigation of the case has now been handed over to the NIA. After initial interrogation by ATS, it was revealed that the four terrorists were in contact with more than 50 people in the city.

The terrorists were engaged in spreading their network by making sleeper cells in Madhya Pradesh. The agency is also probing the angle of their local funding source. The Anti-Terror Squad has produced the four terrorists in the district court of Bhopal on Thursday and has taken them into remand till March 28. Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Jamaat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh, which is JMB is a dangerous terrorist organisation that had been responsible for many serial blasts in Bangladesh. In 2005, the organisation detonated 500 small bombs at 300 locations in 50 cities and towns in Bangladesh."

The JMB terrorists said, "the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen terrorists had entered India's border by paying money Rs 4,000 and entered the country through Tripura." At present, the special team of ATS is investigating the matter. According to the ATS, a bomb blast that took place in 2014 killed two in Burdwan, West Bengal, followed by 2018's bomb blast in Bodh Gaya.

After these incidents, the Central government declared JMB a banned organisation for five years in 2019. After the ban, repeated efforts are being made by the terrorist organisation to prepare sleeper cells in different areas of the country so that terrorist incidents can be carried out in the future. Similarly, now these terrorists were preparing slipper cells by staying in Bhopal. Local sleeper cells play an important role in carrying out major terror incidents. Their target is the youth whom they mislead with money and prepare them for terrorist activities.