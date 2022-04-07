Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with the local police and CRPF personnel launched raids at multiple locations in Kashmir valley in connection with a militancy case on Thursday. Sources said most of the locations raided by the NIA sleuths were in Srinagar, a few in Budgam and other areas in the valley.

In Srinagar, NIA team along with Srinagar police raided the residence of Arsalan Feroz Ahanger son of Feroz Ahmed Ahanger, a resident of Zaldagar, who is already in NIA custody since December. The agency also raided the house of Ajaz Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Samad Dar, a resident of Mustafabad Zainakote area on Srinagar outskirts.

NIA with police raided the house of Sameer Ahmad Ganie son of Mohammad Yaqoob, resident of Bonapora Nowgam also on Srinagar outskirts, a salesman by profession and the house of retired government employee Mohammad Maqbool Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Alnoor Colony at Chanapora and launched thorough searches.

At Bank colony Baghi Mehtab in uptown Srinagar, the NIA conducted searches in the house of Zahir Bashir Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat, who is associated with Shawl business. Simultaneous raids were also conducted in Aripathan Budgam and TulBagh Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

