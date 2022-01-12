Srinagar (J&K): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided a house of a private school teacher in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, official sources said.

"Sleuths of NIA raided the house of a private teacher in Pulwama. The teacher has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Gusoo village of the district," sources said. The sources further revealed that searches were carried out in connection with a case already registered at the police station of NIA and some documents were seized during the raid. ”Wani has been detained by the agency for further questioning. More details will be shared later, " sources said.

