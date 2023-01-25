Uttarkashi: In a new turn of events in the case of assault of a Dalit youth at Mori Salra village in Uttarkashi, a case has been registered against the victim as per directives of a court. Police have booked Ayush, the victim, under different sections of the IPC as well on charges of hurting religious sentiments. Besides, the court has directed members of the village temple committee to put up their pleas for hearing when it will hear the matter next on February 6.

A court of Judicial Magistrate of First Class ordered the case to be registered against the victim. The matter came up before the court on January 21 when a villager, Kartar Singh came up with his plea. It has been learnt that Kartar Singh had earlier visited the police station to file a case against the accused but the police refused to do so.

In the FIR filed subsequently, the complainant stated that the accused Ayush who hailed from Bennaul village entered the Kaul Maharaj temple premises on January 9. The accused then took a plunge into the ignited Havan Kund (meaning sacred fire). Though the temple priest Ramdayal opposed, Ayush picked up a fight and assaulted him. Ramdayal was then pushed out of the temple by Ayush.

The members of the temple committee assaulted Ayush as well. Ramdayal sustained injuries in the incident and was rescued by Prakash Lal, who was present at the temple premises. As per the FIR, Ayush reportedly threw idols and other religious symbols out of the temple. Thereafter, he went to the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple and bolted the door from inside.