Mangaluru (Karnataka): A Dalit man affiliated with the Congress party died on Saturday three days after he was allegedly assaulted by a Bajrang Dal activist in the Kanyadi locality of Dharmasthala village in Mangaluru here on Saturday, sources said.

The victim Dinesh, a local man belonging to the Scheduled Caste community from Dharmasthala, received grievous injuries after the local Bajrang Dal activist Krishna beat him up over a petty argument outside the Ram Mandir in Kanyadi, Dharmasthala on February 23.

Dinesh complained of severe stomach ache in the attack even as Krishna alias Kitta refused to shift him to a hospital as demanded by the victim's mother Padmavathi and wife Kavitha because they couldn't afford the treatment, sources said.

They alleged that Krishna even tried to conceal his wrongdoing by lying to the authorities at Wenlock Hospital Mangaluru where Dinesh was shifted on Thursday that he "had fallen from stairs".

At the Wenlock Hospital, Dinesh breathed his last on Friday a day after being admitted there, added the sources.

Police booked Krishna after the victim's mother lodged a complaint against him at the Belthangady police station, an official said adding police have also accessed the footage of the attack from the CCTV.

Ex-MLA from Belthangady Vasanta Bangera urged authorities to take action against the accused. Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah while condemning the attack, tweeted, ''Murder of Dalit youth is condemnable. Police should arrest Bajrang Dal activist and ensure to protect the victim's family''.