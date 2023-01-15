Hyderabad: There were at least five Indians among the 10 foreign passengers on board the ill-fated aircraft that crashed in Nepal on Sunday morning news agency ANI reported quoting the airport authority. Though 32 bodies have been recovered from the site, it is not sure whether the Indian passengers on board have lost their lives or not.

The Nepalese passenger plane – a twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines - carrying 72 people, including 10 foreigners, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the airport in Pokhara -- a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation. The flight was enroute from Nepal’s Kathmandu.

According to sources in Nepal airlines, the plane crashed on the bank of the Seti River when it was about to land. The aircraft was proceeding toward Pokhara from Kathmandu. Images and videos of the crash posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the crash site.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda held an emergency meeting of the Cabinet soon after the crash. He instructed security personnel and all government agencies to carry out effective rescue operations.

Soon after the meeting, the Prime Minister left for Tribhuvan International Airport to understand the details of the accident. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10.33 am and crash-landed at the airport in Pokhara a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia expressed deep concern and grief over the unfortunate incident. The Minister tweeted, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved."

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued a statement assuring Indian nationals that they are in touch with local authorities and monitoring the situation. They have also issued some helplines.