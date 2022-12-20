New Delhi: NCP member Fauzia Khan on Tuesday voiced concern over the sale of dangerous chemicals on popular e-commerce platforms while referring to the recent acid attack on a teenage girl in the national capital. On December 14, a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid in west Delhi while on way to her school resulting in serious injuries. Three men, including her neighbor, have been arrested in the case.

Raising the issue of acid attacks during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Khan said the majority of the reported cases of acid attacks are against young women, and most of them turn down a proposal for marriage or refuse to enter into a relationship or withdraw from a relationship.

"Despite the existence of laws the crime of acid attacks continued unabated. The reason is that acids can be procured easily as there is laxness on part of the implementation of regulations. It is the implementation that is important. There is a high prevalence of illegal sale of acid," she said.

She further said the accused in the Delhi case had allegedly procured the substance through Flipkart by paying for it through an e-wallet. Khan said that a bottle of hydrochloric acid can be procured for as low as Rs 189 through websites.

In his mention, A A Rahim (CPI-M) said the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) fell to a 26-month low in October due to a contraction in the manufacturing sector and production of consumer goods. "This is an alarming indication...Industrial sector is facing a major crisis," he said. Rahim said the contraction in IIP is an indicator of unemployment and under-employment and urged the government to intervene to control the situation. PTI