Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday urged electors to turn up in large numbers to vote for SP candidates and their alliance partners.

The patron of the Samajwadi Party, in a video message, while expressing gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh, said, "I appeal to voters of Uttar Pradesh to cast their precious votes in favour of SP candidates and its alliance partners. I also appeal to them to turn up in large numbers to cast their votes."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded a 21.55% voter turnout recorded till 11 am on Monday in the 7th and final phase of the assembly elections across 54 constituencies. Polling is underway and will end at 4 pm in Chakia (Chandauli), Robertsganj and Duddhi (Sonbhadra) seats while in the rest of the segments, it will continue till 6 pm. The districts where polls are underway in this phase are Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.