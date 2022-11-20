Chandigarh: Harvinder Singh Rinda, one of India’s most-wanted 'terrorists' passed away in Lahore, Pakistan due to drug overdose. Rinda was also suffering from kidney disease. The Punjab Police and the central agencies have confirmed his death.

Some media reports, however, suggested that he was shot dead. The Bambiha gangster group has claimed responsibility for Rinda's death on social media. The group had accused Rinda of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Rinda had collaborating gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar for the murder, they alleged.

Harvinder Singh Sandhu was a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, but later he went to Nanded Sahib in Maharashtra. Rinda was sentenced to life imprisonment in September 2011 in a murder case. After his name popped up in several criminal cases, he fled to Pakistan using a fake passport through Nepal, where he got associated with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan.