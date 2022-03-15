New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl received grievous injuries after she was raped by unknown assaulters in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area around a week ago even as police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits, officials said on Tuesday.

As per the officials, the incident took place on the night of March 10 when the child suddenly disappeared while playing outside her house in the area. The family, not finding her, lodged a complaint with the Shahbad Dairy police station following which police started investigation and registered a case of kidnapping. The girl returned home on March 11 morning and narrated her ordeal to the family and the police. A medical examination revealed sexual assault following which police filed a case of rape under the POCSO Act.

The victim was later shifted to Ambedkar Hospital for treatment, where she was operated upon and is said to be stable. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused while the CCTV footage of the area is also being examined.

