New Delhi: A case of rape of an 8-year-old girl has come to light in the Alipur area of ​​North Outer Delhi today. The child was reportedly raped in the forests of the Budhpur village of the Alipur police station area. The accused, who lived near the house of the victim, has been arrested for rape under the POCSO Act.

As informed by the police, the victim had gone to the temple with her elder sister when she was unfortunately found unaccompanied by the abuser named Sameer. Seeing her standing alone outside the temple, he persuaded the child to go with him. The girl had seen Sameer before with her father, so she trusted him and did as he said. She was later taken to the forest nearby to perform the heinous act by the abuse.

The family members grew concerned when they realised that the child is missing from the temple and reached out to the police. The police immediately deployed a team for the search of the girl and all the CCTV footage in the area were scanned for the investigation. One of the footage under scrutiny revealed the identity of the culprit, meanwhile, the girl was also found in the forest.

The girl was admitted to the hospital wherein it was revealed that she has been raped. The doctors confirmed that the 8-year-old was out of danger. The accused Sameer was soon arrested thereafter. As informed by the police, he was reportedly watching a porn film when the police arrested him.

