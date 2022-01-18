New Delhi: A female student, who is pursuing PhD at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital, was allegedly molested by an unidentified man. The incident happened around midnight on Monday, just outside the campus.

A youth riding a bike forcibly dragged the student near the East Gate to a deserted area. He tore the girl's clothes and when she raised an alarm, he robbed the victim's phone and fled. Police registered a case against the culprit and took up investigation.

"At 12.45 am a PCR call regarding molestation at JNU was received at the Vasant Kunj North police station," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West district) Gaurav Sharma.

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear and resentment at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi with the students demanding that the accused be nabbed. It is not yet known whether the accused is from the campus or an outsider.

"We have registered a case of outraging the modesty of a woman against the accused," Sharma said, adding that a man-hunt has been launched to nab the accused.

(With Agency Inputs)