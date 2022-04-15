Hubballi: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa booked, along with two of his associates, on suicide abetment charges in connection with the death of a BJP worker and contractor Santosh K Patil, has decided to resign on his own and will submit his resignation today evening, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking at the airport in the Hubballi, Bommai said that he spoke with Eshwarappa on Thursday night. "He is confident that the allegations levelled against him will be cleared as soon as possible. He told me to do a quick investigation. The whole case is being investigated in all dimensions. He said the police should be left to do their job," Bommai said. The CM also referred to former minister in the Siddaramaiah government KJ George, who had also resigned when he was accused of abetting the suicide of deputy superintendent of police (DySP) MK Ganapathi, 51, who hanged himself in a Madkeri lodge on July 6, 2016., but was not arrested.

"The state police and the CBI also did not arrest him. No need for the opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after the probe. After the investigation of the case charges will be cleared, we have that confidence," CM Bommai said. Eshwarappa on Thursday announced his decision to resign from the Bommai cabinet even as he asserted that he has done nothing wrong. Belagavi-based civil contractor Santosh Patil, whose death at a Udupi lodge on Tuesday put him under the scanner with the opposition demanding his resignation. The deceased contractor had accused the minister for the drastic step.

