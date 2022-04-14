Shivamogga (Karnataka): Controversial Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, K.S. Eshwarappa, on Thursday announced his resignation a day after he had vehemently said that he will not quit. Eshwarappa, along with two of his associates, were booked by the Karnataka Police under IPC Sections 34 and 306 in connection with the suicide case of the contractor and BJP worker Santosh K Patil.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Eshwarappa said he will submit his resignation to Cheif Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.