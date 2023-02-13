New Delhi: The migration rate in India stands at 28.9 per cent, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday, citing the “Migration in India, 2020-21" which was published in June 2022.

The statistics were shared by MoS (Independent Charge), Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply He further stated that the data on migration is sourced from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), 2029-21 based on which a report titled “Migration in India, 2020-21’ has been brought out in June 2022.

"As per the estimates obtained from the survey, the migration rate in India was 28.9%," stated the Minister. He further revealed that as per the “Migration in India, 2020-21’ report, 87.5 per cent of the migrants migrated to other places within the same state.

As for those who migrated to another state the figure stands at 11.8 per cent. The Minister further stated that 0.7 per cent of the migrants migrated to other countries.

"The report covers information on migration by usual place of residence from within State, another State or other countries. As per the report, a household member whose last usual place of residence, any time in the past was different from the present place of enumeration has been considered as migrant member in a household," stated the MoS.

" In Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by Ministry of Statistics and Programme implementation (MoSPI), some information on migration particulars has been collected during 2020-21 as a one-time measure, in addition to the existing requirements of the survey," he added.