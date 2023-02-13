New Delhi: As many as 23 out of 55 Mission Mode(MM) projects undertaken by DRDO have been delayed, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The information was shared by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in a written reply.

The MM projects which have faced delays include Air Droppable Containers, Simulators, Tactical Radios, Light Machine Gun, Air Independent Propulsion Systems, Surface Air Missiles, Light Combat Aircraft Mk2(LCA) and the naval version of the LCA. There are also MM projects such as Rocket, Bomb, Infantry Combat Vehicle Command, Life Support System, Surface to Surface Missile, Periscope, Advanced Towed, Artillery Gun System and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, which have been delayed, stated the MoS.

The Union Minister further stated that out of the 55 MM projects, the costs of 12 projects have increased. However, he clarified that the increase in cost may not be treated as a loss because in some cases costs have been enhanced for the enhancement of the scope of the project.

He further revealed that such projects are in the areas of Cruise Missiles, Infantry Combat Vehicle Command, Rocket, Air Independent Propulsion Systems, Periscope, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), Light Combat Aircraft Mk2, Surface to Air Missiles, Torpedos, LCA Navy and the Electronic Warfare System.

The Union Minister said that the Centre has taken several steps including a mandatory focus on pre-project activity, increased frequency of project reviews, and increased involvement of Services and Production Partners during the development process and reviews to overcome the delays.

"During Jan 2018 to Feb 2023, 35 MM Projects are successfully completed by DRDO," stated the Minister. The projects include Radios, ESM LRUDs, Software, Landing Gear, CBRN Recce, Vehicle, Full Mission Simulator and the LCA.