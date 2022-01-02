New Delhi: Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that media reports claiming India has missed Covid-19 vaccination targets are misleading.

In an official release, the ministry said, "In a recently published news article by a reputed international news agency, it has been claimed that India has missed its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the complete picture." It read, "In the fight against global pandemic Covid-19, India's national Covid-19 vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations with significantly low population base to vaccinate."

Compared with other developed nations, India has done a better job in administering vaccination to its eligible adult citizens of 93.7 crores (as per RGI) across all its states and Union Territories. In the case of 1st dose coverage to the eligible population, the USA has covered only 73.2 per cent of the population, the UK has covered 75.9 per cent of its population, France has covered 78.3 per cent of its population, and Spain has covered 84.7 per cent of its population. India has already covered 90 per cent of the eligible population with 1st dose of vaccine against Covid-19.

Similarly, for the 2nd dose of vaccines, the USA has covered only 61.5 per cent of its population, the UK has covered 69.5 per cent of its population, France has covered 73.2 per cent of its population, and Spain has covered 81 per cent of its population. While India has covered over 65 per cent of the eligible population with 2nd dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Further, in over 11 states, UTs in India has already achieved 100 per cent of 1st dose vaccination, while in three states, UTs have already achieved 100 per cent full vaccination (both 1st and 2nd dose) against COVID-19. In many states, UTs are soon expected to achieve 100 per cent vaccination very quickly.

Keeping in view the global surge of Covid-19 cases, the government has announced vaccination drive for teenagers in the age-group of 15-18 years, starting from 3 January.

