Palamu: In a significant development with regard to the Maoist movement in the country especially in Jharkhand, several top Maoist commanders, who have quit violence and joined the mainstream, are contesting the ongoing panchayat polls in the state. Take the example of the Palamu division, which has been a stronghold of Maoists, who have been running a parallel government.

However, top Maoist commanders are also joining the mainstream and are showing their faith in democracy. The biggest example of this is that of the MP of Palamu, who was once a top Maoist commander. In Kekargarh panchayat located about 70 km from Palamu district, nine candidates are trying their luck in the electoral fray.

Significantly, out of these nine candidates, six have been Maoist commanders in the past before they eventually joined the mainstream. The big names among the Maoists of the Palamu region are Umesh Yadav, Vinod Yadav, Niranjan Yadav and others. The family members of JJMP's top commander Pappu Lohar and Sushil Oraon besides TSPC's top commander Shashikant are also in the electoral fray.

Many ex-Maoist leaders in fray in Jharkhand panchayat polls

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, ex-Maoist commander Umesh Yadav said “the era of Maoists is gone. It is necessary to take Jharkhand to the mainstream of development and this is also the basic soul of democracy,” Yadav said. The police have prepared a list of the former Maoists and their families, who contested elections in the Palamu range and adequate security arrangements have been made in the said areas. Palamu Range DIG Rajkumar Lakra said that “everyone has the right to contest elections in a democracy and everyone should also be a part of a strong democracy”. “No one needs to be afraid, everyone should vote fearlessly,” he said.

