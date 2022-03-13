Lucknow: In the 2022 UP assembly elections, a margin of few votes restricted the victory of a few candidates. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashok Rana defeated Naimul Hasan of Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Dhampur assembly seat, by a margin of 203 votes. BJP candidate Sakhendra Pratap Verma defeated SP Rakesh Verma by a margin of 217 votes in the Kursi Assembly seat of the Barabanki district.

Meanwhile, in the district of Bijnor, SP candidate Swami Omvesh defeated BJP candidate Kamlesh Saini by a margin of 234 votes in the Chandpur seat, and Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Munshi Ram lost to BJP candidate Om Kumar by a close margin of 258 votes in the Nahtaur Assembly constituency.

In the Ramnagar seat, SP leader Fareed Mahfouz Kidwai defeated BJP's Sharad Kumar Awasthi by a margin of 261 votes.

Similarly, in Baraut, BJP's Krishnapal Singh Malik won by a margin of 317 votes, Baldev Singh Aulakh of BJP registered a victory in the Bilaspur seat by a margin of 307 votes. SP's Pradeep Yadav won the Dibiyapur seat by 403 votes and SP Mohd. Tahir Khan in the Isauli seat won by a margin of 269 votes.

Significantly, BJP retained the power in the state by securing 255 out of 403 constituencies while SP secured 111 seats.

