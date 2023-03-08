New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was beaten to death following a fight in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on Wednesday, police said. After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and found Brajesh Kumar, a native of Khagriya in Bihar, dead.

"Today at about 1:30 pm, a call regarding a quarrel at ward no. 3 was received. At the spot, one Brijesh Kumar aged 32 Yrs, was found dead at his rented place with injuries on his head," the police said.

Probe revealed that a person named Siddharth, who was known to Brijesh, had gone to buy shampoo at a nearby shop and had some altercation with a person there, police said. When Siddarth returned, the person whom he had a fight with, also followed him with some of his associates and engaged in a fight with Brijesh, Siddarth and another person named Shubham. During the fight, the assailants hit Brijesh on his head with an iron rod, the officer said. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Legal action is being taken and all accused have been apprehended, police added. (PTI)