Pune: At least 11 people suffered burn injuries after a kerosene can triggered a massive fire during the last rites of a suicide victim in Maharashtra's Pune.

Deepak Prakash Kamble, 45, of Mundhwa area in Pune had died of suicide at Mahatma Phule Vasahat Tadiwala Road. During Deepak's last rites, a man threw a kerosene can at a leopard which caught fire and caused an explosion. Eleven people suffered burn injuries in the incident and are undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the incident by Assistant Inspector of Police Harish Thakur.

