Ludhiana: Seven members of a family, comprising five children, were burnt to death in a fire that broke out in their hut at Makkar Colony on Tibba Road in the industrial city area on Wednesday morning, police said. One member of the family, who was not in the hut at the time of the incident, has survived. The cause of the fire could be a fire spark from a nearby massive municipal garbage dump that has been under fire for the past few days, a police official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ludhiana Surinder Singh said they were migrant labourers from Bihar and were sleeping when the incident occurred. The deceased have been identified as Suresh Sahni (55), his wife Aruna Devi (52), children - Rakhi (15), Manisha (10), Geeta (8), Chanda (5) and Sunny (2). The family's eldest son Rajesh Walwal, who had gone to sleep at his friend's house at night, survived the incident. Police reached the spot and the whole matter is being investigated.

