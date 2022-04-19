Ringas (Rajasthan): Two youth were burnt to death on Tuesday when a hotel room caught fire in the Ringas town of Rajasthan's Sikar district. According to police, both the deceased were residents of Reta village though their exact identity has not been ascertained yet. Upon being informed about the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames. But when they entered the room after breaking open the door they found that the two youth were dead.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 am. When locals noticed that smoke was billowing out of the room they informed the police and fire brigade. Police have kept the bodies at the mortuary of a local government hospital. Shrimadhopur police station officer Karan Singh said that the two were burnt alive as their room in Milan Hotel caught fire. He also said that efforts are on to identify the youth. He said that post-mortem will be done after their relatives arrive. As of now, the cause of the fire has not been disclosed and an investigation is going on.

