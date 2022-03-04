Varanasi: "They talk about Hinduism, about Mahabharata and Ramayana. These epics don't teach you to lie, and yet all they do is lie all the time," said Congress' Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Varanasi on Friday. Ahead of the 7th and final phase of the UP assembly polls scheduled for March 7, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi took a strong dig at the Modi-led Central government while on their visit here. They were in the city for the election campaign and to seek votes for the Congress candidate from the Pindra assembly, Ajay Rai.

Mahabharata and Ramayana don't preach lying, and yet BJP lies: Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi

Addressing the public, Rahul Gandhi called the BJP government a 'double engine government' that 'does not actually run from Lucknow and Delhi but from Adani and Ambani.' Further claiming that this government will never be capable enough to create optimum employment, Gandhi said, "PM Narendra Modi always tells lies. He has made several false promises in the past, including the one that promised employment for 2 crore people every year. He had also said he will transfer Rs 15 lakhs to the bank accounts of the people. All were just lies."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi warned the voters to get a better understanding of the real intentions of the politicians they vote for. "You all need to be aware and understand the policy and intentions of the leaders. Listen to the leaders, but be critical about their accountability. All the leaders just come here and make a number of promises. Understand your rights and support the truth by rising above religion and caste," Priyanka said. She further went on to praise the Pindra candidate Ajay Rai, asking the people to give him their blessing since he has served the constituency very well in the past.

