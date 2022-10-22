Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major accident that took place in the Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, an SUV (Scorpio vehicle) moving at a high speed collided with an electric pole, killing four persons on the spot, while the condition one of the occupants is stated to be critical. The tragic incident occurred when the owner of the newly purchased vehicle, along with others, was returning to Pampapur. The vehicle owner had thrown a party for buying a new vehicle.

SHO Narendra Kushwaha said, "Prima facie it appears that the vehicle was moving at a high speed when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision was so severe that the ill-fated vehicle was damaged beyond recognition. The bodies have been sent to Sujalpur hospital for post-mortem."

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Hada (30), a resident of Pampapur Gulana, Bablu Kanjar (30), a resident of Pampapur Gulana, Gajendra Singh Thakur (38), hailing from Shujalpur and Daulat Singh Mewara (50) belonged to Phulen village.