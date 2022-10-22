Rewa (MP): As many as 15 persons have died and 39 were injured in a road accident in the Sohagi mountain area of the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. Police sources said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when a bus packed with passengers collided with a truck. After being informed about the incident police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. " Fifteen persons have died in the incident of collision between a bus and truck in Rewa," said Navneet Bhasin, SP Rewa.

Speaking to media persons at the spot earlier , District Collector of Rewa, Manoj Pushp said that prima facie it seems that the truck collided with another truck in front of it and came to a halt adding that it was at that moment the bus came from behind and rammed into the truck.

"The collision was so severe that the entire front part of the bus crammed into the truck due to which those who were sitting in the driver's cabin and on the front seats died," the Collector said. He also said that as soon as the information was received police and locals rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

Also Read: 4 dead, 7 injured in explosion at illegal firecracker factory in MP's Morena

" The bus and truck were separated by a crane. About 40 injured passengers have been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa," added the Collector. Police sources said that the passengers, mostly laborers, boarded the bus from Secunderabad and were on their home for Diwali. They further revealed that after the bus reached Katni, more passengers got onboard and the bus headed for Lucknow.

" As soon as the bus reached the Sohagi mountain area of Rewa it went out of control and rammed into the truck which was loaded with ballast," police said adding that since the driver of the truck had fled from the post it is still not clear how exactly the accident took place. The vehicle with which the truck collided earlier is yet to be traced. Police said that among the deceased there are residents of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Nepal.