Lucknow: Doctors at the Apex Trauma Center of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow on Monday performed a rare non-surgical procedure to remove a bullet stuck in the chest of a youth. The 20-year-old youth was brought to the facility with bullet injuries.

Dr Amit Kumar Singh of the Department of Trauma Surgery said that the bullet hit the man in the lower back and got stuck in his chest tearing a vital air duct due which the man had trouble in breathing.

The patient was put through clinically rigorous bronchoscopy in Lucknow under general anesthesia at the Apex Trauma Center and the bullet was taken out using tweezers, Dr Amit said. A silicone stent was then placed to cover the gap of about two centimeters in the air duct, he added. The patient was shifted to the ICU where he has been put under observation.

The clinically rigorous bronchoscopy is the first in Lucknow performed by Dr. Ajmal Khan, Department of Pulmonary Medicine and his team. Dr. Ruchi Verma of the Department of Anesthesia and Dr. Zafar Niaz of the Radiology Department had a special contribution in the planning and implementation of the entire procedure.