New Delhi: Farmers' Mahapanchayat (meeting), which was held at Ram Lila ground in New Delhi on Monday, under the aegis of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) came to an end without making much headway on the Minimum Support Price (MSP). On Sunday, a delegation of farmers met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. But, talks on the MSP remained 'inconclusive'.

Before dispersing, members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha agreed to hold meeting on April 30 to chalk out future course of action. National spokesperson of the Bharatitya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait and activist Medha Patkar were not part of the farmers' delegation, who went to meet Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Addressing farmers meeting at Ram Lila ground in New Delhi, Rakesh Tikait said, "The farmers' delegation had talks with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for half an hour. The Union Minister has accepted our charter of demands. However, the minister has not shown or given any assurance to our list of demands. The minister said that he will look into the matter."

"The decision will be taken after studying the charter of demands," said Tikait quoting minister's statement. "I appeal to all the members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to remain united. We will now decide on preparing future course of action as well as ways to strengthen the farmers' movement."

Enactment of law on the MSP (minimum support price), compensation to the next of the kin of the martyred famers, who lost their lives while staging a sit-in at Delhi-Haryana borders, taking back of false cases filed against the protesting farmers, removal of Union Minster Ajay Mishra Teni from ministerial berth, amendment to the Electricity Bill and others were the list of demands handed over to Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Meanwhile, turnout of farmers from across the country was expected more than 50,000. But, the less number of farmers attended the meeting at the Ram Lila ground. Several parts of the Ram Lila ground was found empty. Farmer leaders said, recently gale hit several parts of the county causing an extensive damage to crops. That's why farmers did not turn up at the venue in large numbers.