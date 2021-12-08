News Delhi: The ongoing Samyukt Kisan Morcha's meeting at the Kundli border comes to an end, conducting press conference members of SKM said that a consensus has been reached over revised draft sent by the government. Subsequently, if the government sends an official letter regarding the same, protests will be called off tomorrow. However, farmers will be conducting a meeting tomorrow as well.

The five-member panel has farmer leaders like Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, and Yudhvir Singh who were also present at the meeting.

In the revised draft, Centre has agreed to withdraw all the cases registered during the protest and also agreed to have only SKM members in the committee to frame law for MSP. The electricity bill will also be introduced in Parliament only after discussion with the farmer's representatives. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are ready for compensation. However, the demand of the farmers is that compensation should be given on the lines of Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had said that a decision needs to be made on 160 tractors of farmers seized by the police and also had hinted of protest might be called off.

On Tuesday also a meeting of SKM leaders was held for taking a decision of calling off the protest but the leaders failed to make a common ground as some leaders wanted clarifications and amendments on some points in the proposal made by the Union Home Ministry.

However, the majority of the farmers are in favour of calling off the stir.

